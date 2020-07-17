Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $7,982,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

NYSE CL opened at $74.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

