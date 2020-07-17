Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Shares Up 7.8%

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)’s stock price shot up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.62 and last traded at $31.59, 1,742,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,517,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CFX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.35.
The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.84.
In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 6,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $189,744.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,684.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 14,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $340,622.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,348 shares of company stock worth $579,759 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Colfax in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Colfax by 940.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Colfax in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.
About Colfax (NYSE:CFX)
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
