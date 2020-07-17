Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Shares Up 7.8%

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)’s stock price shot up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.62 and last traded at $31.59, 1,742,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,517,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.35.

Get Colfax alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $816.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 6,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $189,744.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,684.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 14,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $340,622.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,348 shares of company stock worth $579,759 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Colfax in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Colfax by 940.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Colfax in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.