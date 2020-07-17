Cohen Klingenstein LLC Lowers Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,375 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 6.3% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Walt Disney worth $103,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,598,989,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.35. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $218.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

