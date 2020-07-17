Coca-Cola Co (The) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KO)

Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Coca-Cola in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

KO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of KO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $199.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 637,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 222,552 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,847,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,248,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

