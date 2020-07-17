Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

Coca-Cola has raised its dividend payment by an average of 400.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 57 years. Coca-Cola has a payout ratio of 88.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.

NYSE KO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

