Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

