Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,883 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

