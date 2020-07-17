Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $568.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $546.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.90. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total transaction of $791,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,546 shares of company stock worth $6,382,691. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $560.45.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

