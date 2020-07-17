Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 611 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,027 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4,061.9% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,215,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lifted their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

