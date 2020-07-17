Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,097 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 388.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.02. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,917 shares of company stock worth $34,541,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.