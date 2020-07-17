Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $52.88 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $59.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

