Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,988 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,161,000 after purchasing an additional 640,032 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,153,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,409 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,135 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 159.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 994,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,520,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,543,000 after purchasing an additional 83,180 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36.

