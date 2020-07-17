Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,459 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 227.3% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GSK opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 15.28%. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

