Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,812,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $122,000.

VRP stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.