Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,213 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $196.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $375.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.66.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

