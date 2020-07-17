Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRIL. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,022,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,550,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 291,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $7.59 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $641.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRIL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

