Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $268,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,719. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.46.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $35.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.79. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

