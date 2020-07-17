Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $143.28 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.62.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.30.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

