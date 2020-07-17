Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 33,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,729 shares of company stock worth $11,004,639 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $87.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

