Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,022,000 after buying an additional 1,219,498 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 33,516.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after buying an additional 448,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 870,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,318,000 after buying an additional 339,317 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 626,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,546,000 after buying an additional 221,830 shares during the period. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 577,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after purchasing an additional 192,604 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $80.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $84.54.

