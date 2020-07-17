Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 83 Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Ferrari by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,725,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Ferrari by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.90.

RACE stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.62. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Ferrari NV has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $180.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.