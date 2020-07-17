Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 34 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 54.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,516.88 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,576.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,035.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,446.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,363.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,564.41.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.