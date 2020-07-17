Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $539,000 Investment in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InVitae by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InVitae by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InVitae by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of InVitae by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of InVitae by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InVitae alerts:

NVTA stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. InVitae Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 69.95% and a negative net margin of 127.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on InVitae from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of InVitae in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Benchmark downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In other InVitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $939,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,903.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.