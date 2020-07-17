Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $430,000 Investment in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.54.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.