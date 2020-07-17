Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Blackstone Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,993 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,841,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,223,190,000 after buying an additional 10,996,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,864,000 after buying an additional 1,468,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,417,000 after buying an additional 437,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,982,000 after buying an additional 2,199,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73, a P/E/G ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

