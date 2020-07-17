Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $183.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.39. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.