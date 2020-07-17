Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,342 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,578,000 after purchasing an additional 502,407 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $3,532,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,674,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $100,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,686 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $249.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

