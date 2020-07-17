Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $714,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 190.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 144.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $133.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

