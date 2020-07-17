Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $640,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,276,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 105,186 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

Shares of COST stock opened at $326.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $262.71 and a twelve month high of $329.32. The company has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,380 shares of company stock worth $11,379,079 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

