Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $629,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,560.00 target price (up previously from $1,030.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,712.81.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,799.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,665.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,659.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

