Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $595,000 Stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCA. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCA opened at $14.27 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

About Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

