Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $141.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $144.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

