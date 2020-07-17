Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $583,000 Position in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,205 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of American Finance Trust worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 224,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on American Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

AFIN stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $809.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Finance Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.0708 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.86%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

