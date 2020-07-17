Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

IYF stock opened at $113.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.15. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.