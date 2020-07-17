Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $484,000 Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter worth $36,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JD opened at $62.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on JD.Com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.52.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

