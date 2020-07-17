Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $479,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,183,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,896,000 after acquiring an additional 294,303 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,383,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COF opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.24. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

