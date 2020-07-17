Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $468,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 79.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 36,849.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $214,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $174,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

