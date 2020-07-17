Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $446,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 328.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $119.21 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

