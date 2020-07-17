Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $429,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT opened at $138.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.72.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BofA Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.