Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after buying an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after buying an additional 303,357 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

HD opened at $257.80 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $261.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.