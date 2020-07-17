Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

NYSE:CVX opened at $88.89 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $165.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

