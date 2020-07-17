Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in L3Harris by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in L3Harris by 3.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,098,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,625,000 after acquiring an additional 224,562 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in L3Harris by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,824,000 after acquiring an additional 80,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,455,000 after acquiring an additional 168,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,262,000 after acquiring an additional 430,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.10.

LHX stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.02 and a 200 day moving average of $194.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

