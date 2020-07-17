Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,742 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in General Motors by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet decreased their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

NYSE GM opened at $26.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.