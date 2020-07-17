Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 967 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 764.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 700.0% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 58.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 643.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beyond Meat to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $131.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,463.89 and a beta of 3.01. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Raymond J. Lane sold 59,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $7,827,119.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,159 shares in the company, valued at $32,639,829. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $2,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,922 shares of company stock worth $35,705,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

