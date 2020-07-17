Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 204 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 256.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $73.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 237.17 and a beta of 0.51. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

