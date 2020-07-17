Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,686 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 37.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $97.16 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

