Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

XOM opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

