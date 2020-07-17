Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,834 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.4% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,823,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $2,565,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $120.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

