Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9,599.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,853,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,002,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,755,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,341,000 after purchasing an additional 987,179 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,742,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 378,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 265,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $117.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $118.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.10.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

