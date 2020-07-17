Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 57,535 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,036,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 242,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 108,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

FWONK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

